HARLOW, Ada Moss, 98, of Richmond, entered into her eternal home on August 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Maria Chappell Moss; and her husband, William M. Harlow. Ada earned her bachelor's degree in teaching at Westhampton College/University of Richmond and taught foreign languages at Albert Hill Middle School. She was an active member of Lakeside United Methodist Church until she could no longer attend. She was very involved with her philanthropic causes. She had a continuing interest in her former students, extended family members, neighborhood friends, former colleagues, church members and various association contacts. She delighted in children and pets, specifically the "visiting Yorkies" at Westminister Canterbury. Ada was alert and had an active interest in others and their welfare. Family and friends will gather at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ada's memory to a church or charity of your choice.