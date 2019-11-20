HARLOW, Emma M., 86, of Sandston, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Emma retired from A. H. Robins with 39 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her sisters, Edna and Mary; and her brothers, Claude and Frank. She is survived by her grandson, Nathan Butler (Donna); great-grandchildren, Jamison, Riley, Troy and Garrett; her twin sister, Rosie Palmer; and her brother, Raymond Moore (Barbara); many loving nieces and nephews and other family and friends. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral to be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231 on Thursday, November 21, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
