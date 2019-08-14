HARLOW, Frances Atwell, 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2019. One of seven children born to the late Jay and Frances Atwell, she was also preceded in death by four brothers, Jay Jr., Calvin, Lamont and Charles Atwell. Frances is survived by her husband, Albert Harlow; son, Albert Harlow Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Lee "Missy" Harlow; brother, Sam Atwell; sister, Jacqueline Underwood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was an exceptionally kind and loving mother. She enjoyed the arts, painting and pottery, as well as caring for her pets, most recently, Fluff, Molly and Rowdy. She attended Ferrum College and was a former employee of the Michie Co. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial