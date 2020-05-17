HARMAN, Henry V. "Hank," died peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2020, at the age of 94, no doubt dreaming of his beloved Appalachian Trail. A former president of Richmond's Old Dominion Appalachian Trail Club, Hank could famously recount the trail from Maine to Georgia, mile by mile, naming every shelter, every water source, every trail relocation and the datesstarting in 1935of his hikes along any particular section. At age 90, the AT Conference and the U.S. Forest Service awarded him their first-ever 75-year service award. Hank graduated from the U.S Coast Guard Academy and Yale Divinity School. Married to Maxine "Peene" Kirby, he served as pastor of churches in High Point, W.Va., Elkton, Va., Haw River, N.C. and York, Pa. In 1967, Hank became director of York's Community Progress Council. In 1971, he moved to Richmond, Va., to take a position with the Model Cities Program. His interest in issues facing city governments led him, at age 68, to earn a Ph.D. in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He traveled to and interviewed officials in Slovenia, Japan, Poland and Kenya and wrote his dissertation comparing their different forms of local governments. Hank was predeceased by wife, Peene; and son, Richard of Richmond, Va. He is survived by son, Peter, Silver Spring, Md.; daughters, Jane, Takoma Park, Md. and Patricia, Albany, N.Y.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service, date to be announced, at St. Johns United Church of Christ, Richmond, Va. Donations in his memory may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conference.
