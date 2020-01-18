HARMAN, Rev. Henry D. (1931-2019). The family of Rev. Henry Dexter Harman invites you to a celebration service honoring our father's memory and life of over 50 years of ministry. Rev. Harman, who passed away June 8, 2019, served the Richmond congregations of Bon Air Baptist, Northminster Baptist, Bethany Place Baptist and Hunton Baptist Churches. Please join us for a time of fellowship and remembrance on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. The service will take place at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
