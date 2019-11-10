HARMON, Benjamin Franklin III "Ben," 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He joins Page, his beloved wife of 61 very happy years, who predeceased him in 2011. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin F. Harmon IV and his wife, Nancy and Michael H. Harmon and his grandson, Judson "Jud" B. Harmon and his wife, Lauren. He was overjoyed that Jud and Lauren are expecting a baby girl, his first great-grandchild, who will join the family in January. Ben was commissioned in the Armor branch of the U.S. Army from Virginia Military Institute, and during his distinguished military career, served in a variety of command and staff positions in the continental United States and overseas before retiring with the rank of Colonel in 1975. He received his B.S. degree in civil engineering from VMI and an M.A. degree in political science from the University of Richmond. He served on the boards of a number of secular, veterans' and church related nonprofit organizations and was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He was greatly loved and admired and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 22, in the Cochrane Commons at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, with a reception to follow in the Roof Terrace. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.View online memorial