HARMON, Linda Fay, 64, of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Father on May 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cabell and Frances Wray; brothers, Alwyn Moore Jr. and Phillip Moore; sister, Jeanne Horn. She is survived by her husband, Michael of 18 years of marriage; daughter, Samantha Wingfield, her husband, Michael; stepdaughter, Sarah McAboy, her husband, Clint; granddaughters, Annalynn, Mikaelynn, Lynnlee Wingfield, Ariel and Emilee McAboy; sisters, Barbara Lambert and Sandra Moore; brother, David Sutphin, his wife, Kathy; Randy Moore; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, John Harmon, his wife, Jane; sister-in-law, Wanda Lynch; friends, Vicki Cromer and Linda Bentley; best friends, Pauline Schant and Stuart Hanckel. She devoted her life to family and friends, loved photography, writing poems and in later years loved spending time with her grandkids, serving the Homebound of Oak Grove Baptist Church and sending cards and letters of encouragement. Due to pandemic restrictions, services will be postponed for now. If you feel led to do so, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Oak Grove Baptist Church Chesterfield in her honor. Linda's two favorite sayings were, THERE'S NO LOVE GREATER THAN GOD'S LOVE. FLY LIKE A BUTTERFLY AND BE FREE.View online memorial
