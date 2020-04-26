HAROWITZ, Florine "Sue," 93, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was a very fun loving and caring woman, who lived a life full of giving to her family, friends and community. Sue was born in Baltimore, Md. and attended Eastern High School in Baltimore. After graduating high school, Sue entered the Sinai Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1947 as a member of United States Nurse Cadet Corps as an RN. She is survived by her three children, Charles L. Harowitz Jr. (Elaine), Michael Harowitz (Peggy) and Richard Harowitz (Lisa); seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and brother, Aaron Seff (Elaine). Sue married Charles Harowitz Sr. in 1948 and shared 67 wonderful years together before his passing in 2015. Sue was an active member in the community, serving as Three Chopt Women's Club president, Chair of the Beth-El Sisterhood and President of Beth Shalom Auxiliary. She was involved in multiple foundations, including a lifelong member of Hadassah, JCC and the Kidney Foundation. The family would like to thank her various caregivers with a very special thank you to Veronica Phillips for her dedication and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillel at Virginia Tech, hillelatvirginiatech.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…