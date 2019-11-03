HARPER, Burke Anthony, passed away in his sleep Monday morning, October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Harper. Burke is survived by his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Nordin Harper; mother, Joan Harper; sisters, Robin Harper Chandler and Katie Harper Crane; brother, Clint Harper; niece, Ares Elise Crane; nephews, Paul Evans Nordin, Jack Michael Nordin and Gabriel Clarke Nordin; and countless other family members and friends. Burke was a "dog" person, being nicknamed by his friends as "Big Dog" or "Mad Dog" in his high school and truck driving days. He deeply loved his past dogs, Jasper and Dolly; as well as his most recent dog, Orion, a rescue pit bull who stole his heart in the nine months they had the honor of being together. Burke was tinkerer, a fixer, someone who liked nothing more than to be able to put something together or help someone figure out a way to take care of any situation or problem they might have. He adored electronics and woodworking and could build or assemble most anything or work out most any puzzle put in front of him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or your favorite animal shelter or rescue.View online memorial
