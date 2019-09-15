HARPER, David Wayne, 68, of Crewe, Va., passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1951, to Oscar W. Harper and Louise Baker Harper. David graduated from Prince Edward Academy and St. Christopher's School and the University of Tennessee and Florida State. He married his lifelong friend, Shelia Wilson, in May 1992. David was a teacher, coach, professional golfer and golf course greenskeeper. David was a gifted athlete, but also loved flowers and plants. David possessed a great love for all animals and supported the Southside SPCA. To know David was to love David and to love his authentic sense of humor. David is survived by his mother, Lou; his wife, Shelia; mother-in-law, Mary Wilson; two brothers-in-law, Joe Wilson (Kasha) of Gold Beach, Ore., Bill Wilson (Debbie) of Stanley, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Susan Bowles (Bill) of Midlothian, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954. Services will be private. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial