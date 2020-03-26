HARPER, Henry Berman, 88, of Midlothian, went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Phillips Harper; daughter, Kim Harper; sister, Evelyn Moore of Powhatan; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his son, Berman Glen Harper; his parents, Henry and Blanche Harper; and three brothers and two sisters. Henry was a veteran of the Air Force and worked at Reynolds Metals. He loved Jesus and was a faithful member of Kingsland Baptist Church. A memorial service for Henry will be scheduled on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kingsland Baptist Church at 8801 Perrymont Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237.View online memorial
