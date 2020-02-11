HARPER, Lucious "Bun" M., 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord and his true love, Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Annie Harper; a daughter, Elizabeth Barrett; his parents, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Harper; sister-in-law, Juanita Hutto; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. "Bun" grew up on the family farm in Warsaw, Va. He had a love of the outdoors, tending his garden and was an avid bird hunter. Later in life, his main priority was caring for his beautiful wife, Annie, who he affectionately called his "Blue-eyed Girl." He was known for his laugh and quick smile. "Bun" was a devoted husband and a wonderful father and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. Interment will be held 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home
7300 Creighton Parkway
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
1:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Feb 13
Interment
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23069
