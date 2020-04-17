HARPER, Mrs. Florence Randolph

HARPER, Mrs. Florence Randolph, 92, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home in Powhatan, Va. She is survived by three sons, Stom Harper Jr. (Lona), Norman Harper, (Marilyn), Wendell Harper (Sabre); one daughter, Shirley Hughes; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor, officiating, Rev, Sherri Thomas, eulogist. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Florence HARPER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.