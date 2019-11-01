HARPER, Patricia "Patsy" Cliborne, 77, of North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters, on October 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred A. and James J. Cliborne; husband, Downing O. "D.O" Harper; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Stuart Bishop (Bill) and Rebecca Stuart Conner (Bryan); grandchildren, Michael W. Belcher (Tiffany), Melissa K. Newman, Evan J. Barr (Logan), Logan R. and Ray K. Conner; great-grandsons, Tyler M. Roebuck and Cohen L. Belcher; brother, James J. "Jimmy" Cliborne (Sandra); brother-in-law, Philip Harper (Glorious); and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and "extra" daughters. Patsy graduated from Manchester High School in 1960. After 40-plus years in the insurance industry, Patsy retired from Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia in 2011. She was a Master Gardner with Virginia Cooperative Extension and also a member of The Oxford Garden Club. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Reception to follow ceremony. Donations in Patsy's name may be made to Pollinator Partnership, www.pollinatorpartnership.org and/or Massey Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.support.vcu.edu or mail to P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
