HARPER, Richard Eugene, 81, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Ruth; and his grandson, Ricky. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Harper; daughters, Linda Thomas, Barbara Rose (Bryan), Debbie Harper, Janet Crespo, Lisa Wilkerson (Clint); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jody. He loved car shows and was proud to show his vintage Volkswagen bug, "Beetlejuice." He will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be private.View online memorial
