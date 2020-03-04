HARRAR, Tammy Suzanne Rosenson, 52, of Hopewell, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tammy is survived by her husband, James Harrar; parents, George and Carolyn Rosenson; sisters, April Morris (William), Natasha Carpenter (Rudy), Sheila Rosenson; nephews, Todd "TJ" Sheets Jr. and Rudy Carpenter Jr.; and uncle, Charlie Rosensohn. She is also survived by Ward Vanpelt, Berley Clark; numerous additional friends; and her beloved fur babies, Skallywag and Allegra. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Tammy's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial
