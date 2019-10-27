HARRELL, Adalia Winslow, 94, of King William, Va., met her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Hertford, North Carolina and raised in the Up River Friends Meeting Church in Perquimans County, North Carolina. Adalia was very involved in the church, Girl Scouts and other charitable organizations. She was an integral supporter of her husband and his business, Old Dominion Grains and Fertilizer. Adalia loved to entertain and hosted many fish frys for her husband. She was the "rock" of the family. Adalia was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Loy Harrell. She is survived by her children, Linford Harrell (Linda), Linda Minor, Laurice Thomson (John) and Kevin Harrell (Susan); a sister, Mary Leland Stallings; a brother, William Thomas Winslow (Susan); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Brett-Reed Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 787, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial