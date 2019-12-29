HARRELL, Ronald Valentine Sr., 77, of South Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine Harrell and Rosa Lee Lewis; stepfather, Jessie Lewis; granddaughter, Michelle Moseley. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jill Harrell; children, Cindy Moseley (Mark) and Ron Harrell; granddaughters, Tonya (Chris) and Crystal; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who will all miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
