HARRIS, Alfred C. "Sonny," 81, of Richmond, departed this life on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne G. Harris; daughter, Soneya Harrison (Jose); four grandchildren, Tori, Omereo, Syniah and Justice; sister, Frances Jones; godchildren, Kim Taylor, Specidy Boone and Brandon Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a devoted niece, Gwendolyn Y. Peerman. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace St.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALFRED HARRIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.