HARRIS, Barbara Ann, 86, of Henrico, Va., departed this world on September 11, 2019. She is joining her beloved mother, Clara; sisters, Joyce and Nadine; brother, William; and nieces, Joyce and Natalie. She takes with her the continued love and gratitude of her daughter, Sheilah Colthorpe (Eric); beloved grandchildren, Kelly and Sean; and her much-loved niece, Sherry. She worked with dedication for the Teamsters' Union Local 322 for 36 years. After retiring, she committed herself to her family and grandchildren. She loved all her family more than anything in the world and her greatest talent was showing that love and kindness in all she did. Never will a day go by that we will not miss and think of her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.