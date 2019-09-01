HARRIS, Bernard, age 65, of Richmond, departed this life August 27, 2019. He is survived by one son, Joshua Hodari; four grandchildren; one brother, Jesse Harris; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Wanda Tisdale McGee. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.View online memorial