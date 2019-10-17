HARRIS, Brent Cameron, 39, of Richmond, Va., passed away on October 4, 2019, at Norfolk General Hospital. Brent earned his A.A.S. degree in culinary arts at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. He was chef/owner of SOCO catering. Brent was avidly passionate about music, loved to cook, enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He was a devoted and loving "dog dad" to his five-year-old pit bull, "Gata." Brent was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sally Cameron. He is survived by his loving mother, Judy Fryer; father, David Harris; aunt, Linda Walls; uncle, Rick Hollis (Pamela); stepbrother, Jason Smith (Lisa); and cousins, James Hollis (Jeanne) and Zachary Hollis (Megan). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 2 p.m. at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 20360. Donations can be made to the Richmond Ruff House dog rescue.View online memorial