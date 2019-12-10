HARRIS, Calvin, age 94, of Richmond, originally of Goochland, departed this life December 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Carol Harris. He is survived by his wife Rev. Doctor Alice Harris; two daughters, Sharlene Smith and Harria Harrison (Alvin); two grandchildren, Afua and Fikile Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1813 Everett Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior funeral time. Rev. Robert C. Davis, pastor, officiating. Interment Bermuda Memorial Park. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Thursday.View online memorial