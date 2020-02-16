HARRIS, David E., 76, of Providence Forge, Va., originally from Valdese, North Carolina, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Dave was a retired Air Force veteran. He then did the electronics for building broadcast television stations. He became a real estate broker until he retired in 2001. Dave was a member of the New Kent County Lions Club with 44 years of perfect attendance. He was an avid Lions pin trader and a past International President of the Lions International Trading Pin Club. Dave loved golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lula Harris; and two brothers, Norman and Leroy Harris. Dave is survived by his companion of 19 years, Debbie Ivey; his daughter, Dr. Julie Harris; and granddaughter, Loren Freedman of Naples, Florida; two sisters, Jane Powell and Martha Day; "in-laws," Paul and Pat Kerr and their children; and grandchildren and several nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A private burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to New Kent Lions Club, P.O. Box 1, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
