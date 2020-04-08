HARRIS, Dominique D., 34, of Henrico, Va., departed this life March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Raymond Harris and Dorothy Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Raymond Harris; brother, Ray-mon Jack Harris; aunts, Chandra Rivers and Jacqueline Harris; uncle, Randall Harris; and host of relatives and friends, including a family best friend, Doris Kenny. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
