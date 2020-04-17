HARRIS, EARL

HARRIS, Earl Wendell, age 48, of Richmond, departed this life April 6, 2020. He is survived by two children, Akiyah Brown and Uzziah Harris; his mother, Charlotte Cheatham; and father, Earl Narvell Harris; grandmother, Virginia Scott; one brother, Cordell Short (Netrell); a host of aunts, uncles, one niece, one nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where he can be viewed Saturday and Sunday, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Burial private. Online condolences can be made at jenkinsjr.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EARL HARRIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.