HARRIS, ERVIN "SPEEDY" JR.

HARRIS, Ervin "Speedy" T. Jr., 63, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nettie L. Harris; daughter, Shannon Crowder (Brian); two grandchildren, Lillian and Oliver Crowder; three brothers, Mike (Sandy), Bobby and Timmy (Valerie); and many nieces and nephews. Ervin was a faithful member of Kingsland Baptist Church. He loved his family and spending time cutting grass and listening to music. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsland Baptist Church, www.kingslandbaptist.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Ervin "Speedy" Harris, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.