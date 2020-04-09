HARRIS, EUNICE "BOOT"

HARRIS, Eunice Marie Munford "Boot," 91, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jacquelin H. Bradley (Frank), Sylvia Harris; primary caregiver, Kenneth Eugene Harris Sr., Timothy Terry "Tim" Harris Sr. (Christine); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wallace Munford Sr; sister-in-law, Juanita Munford; a host of other relatives and friends, including devoted Royal Robinson Sr., Glennis Flippen, Renee James, Michael Braswell, Muriel Thomas and Beverly and Brittin White. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102