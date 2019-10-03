HARRIS, Florine Plummer, 79, of Richmond, departed this life September 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Harris Sr.; parents, Robert B. Plummer Sr. and Pauline L. Plummer. She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Cynthia Davenport, Crystal Parrish (Willie), Beverly Fortune (Ron), Joe Harris Jr. and Bridget West (Otis); 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Stokes; brother, Herbert Plummer; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial