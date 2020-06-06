HARRIS, Garry Ray, 53, of Petersburg, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1967, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Morrison Lunceford and his father, Carol Wilton Harris. He is survived by his supportive stepfather, Max Lunceford; his loving wife, Shannon Dawn Harris; his wonderful children, Josh Harris, Tannis Harris, Tobi Harris and Tyler Harris; two precious grandchildren, Gray Harris, Leighton Mundie and another granddaughter on the way; and brothers, Frank Harris, Chuck Harris, Jerry Harris and Shawn Lunceford. He was a great son, a loving husband, an amazing father and a wonderful friend. If you knew him, you know he really enjoyed his Wawa coffee, spending time with his family and telling jokes to make people laugh. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 6, 2020, at Johnson Services Funeral and Cremations along with a livestream. Visit www.Johnsonservices.US for more information.View online memorial
