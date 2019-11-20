HARRIS, GILBERT JR.

HARRIS, Gilbert Price Jr., passed away November 16, 2019, at his home in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Shirley Canfield Harris; his children, Edward A. Harris (Janice Conroy) and Christopher E. Harris (Teri); grandchildren, Jennifer H. Wise, Matthew Harris and Blair Astoria; sister, Carolyn Lee Harris; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the owner of Gils Auto Parts for many years. He was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, a member of the Richmond and Hopewell Yacht Clubs, attended Fork Union Military Academy and loved racing at Southside Speedway. The family wishes to extend special consideration to his wonderful caregivers, Alice, Ashley, Lisi, Missy and Teresa. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A celebration of his life, with a reception to follow, will be at noon Saturday, November 23, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in his memory to the church.View online memorial
