HARRIS, HARVEY "JOE"

HARRIS, Mr. Harvey D. "Joe," age 85, peacefully departed this world on February 12, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Joe was born on December 11, 1934, to Albert and Elizabeth (Crosswhite) Harris in Glade Springs, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Nancy (Platz) Harris; and his daughter from a previous marriage, Lisa (Harris) White, whom he referred to as his "darling daughter," and her husband, William. He is survived as well by his sister, Clara Guill; and his devoted niece, Kathryn Riding. Joe is also survived by six stepchildren, Michael, Gary and Paul Glotz, Kathy Weakley, Susan Piccirilli and Peggy Bobick; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dowl and Junior Harris; and two sisters, Christine Hughes and Billie Wildes. Joe served eight years in the National Guard. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball teams. He had a long and fulfilling career at C&P Telephone (now Verizon), where he started out climbing telephone poles. He worked his way up to management, eventually becoming the Regional Pioneer Administrator. As the Pioneer Administrator, Joe started several charitable campaigns to raise money for the blind and various other organizations. Post retirement, Joe spent 10 years fundraising for the programs of Commonwealth Catholic Charities, where he met his wife, Nancy. Joe was very devoted to and proud of all of the events he planned, organized and participated in. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. A memorial service is planned for April 4, 2020, at St. Michael Church (4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia, 23060). The visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass and interment at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charitable funds: the Knights of Columbus Council #11172 or the Appalachian Twinning Ministry in care of St. Michael Church at the address above.View online memorial
