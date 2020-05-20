HARRIS, Hazel Martha, departed this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Hazel was born on March 6, 1934, the youngest of 13 children of the late Harrison and Annie B. Epps. She was preceded in death by all her siblings and parents. Hazel was reared in Chesterfield, Va., and attended school in Chesterfield County and graduated from Carver High School, Class of 1951. She received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age, was baptized and joined the Tabernacle Baptist Church-Chesterfield (Winterpock), where she was a faithful member until death. Hazel loved to sing and was an active member of the Senior Choir, a member of the Diaconate Ministry and Age Thru Action Ministry. Hazel worked in the cafeteria of Clover Hill and Monacan High Schools until she retired. She was a loving caregiver and a babysitter for much of her life. She took care of several family members. Hazel loved to visit her family, far and near, and loved to have family stop in to visit. "Mama's House" was the place to come on Sundays and Homecoming Sunday at Tabernacle. Hazel married William Henry Harris on June 26, 1954. They were blessed with three daughters from this union. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, William H. Harris; three daughters, Anita Sims (Eugene), Juanita Moseley (Rev. Ronnal) and Yvette Moseley (Jerry); six grandchildren, Ronda Harris, Dominique Moseley, Bianca Sims, Eugene Sims Jr., Jamaal Harris and Derrick Moseley; three great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Sydne and D'Monte Moseley; brother-in-law, Floyd Harris (Annie); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Williams, Edith Harris and Ocelia Featherson (Clinton); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and devoted friend, Viola Williams.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.