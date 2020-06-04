HARRIS, Henrietta C., 67, of Charles City, Va., departed this life May 25, 2020. She was a retired instructional aide for Charles City County Public Schools. She is survived by her husband, Howard Harris; two daughters, Isabelle Humphrey and Holli Harris; one grandson, Jaden Humphrey; two sisters, Frances Nottingham and Gloria Jones (Jasper); and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va.View online memorial
