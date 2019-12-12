HARRIS, HERBERT

HARRIS, Herbert L. Sr., 77, of Charles City, departed this life on December 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Highway, with viewing held one hour prior to the service. Interment church cemetery.

