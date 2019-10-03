HARRIS, Hester E., 87, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sons, Lancaster Robinson Jr., Charles E. Robinson and Calvin W. Robinson. She is survived by one son, Anthony S. Robinson; three daughters, Patty Mason, Marjorie R. Greer and Tonya Johnson; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Hester retired from the Medical College of Virginia in 1996 and then volunteered with the Foster Grandparents/Mentors - Senior Connections for 16 years. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where the family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial