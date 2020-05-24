HARRIS, Jacqueline Faye

HARRIS, Jacqueline Faye Wills Sisk "Jackie," 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Richmond, Va., on May 16, 2020. Remaining are daughter, Terry Sisk in Tennessee; son, Jim Sisk (Linda) in Richmond; sister, Elizabeth Tully in West Virginia, Warren Harris (Diane), Judy Harris; and special great-grandson, Michael. Gratitude to neighbors, Elaine/Neale O'Bier, Becky/Carroll Newcombe, Sandra/Robin Gallagher and church family for their love and friendship over the past years. Special thanks to Louie for tender care, and Brian/Judith Weaver for blessed caregiving and meals for the past four months. Memorial donations: Skipwith Baptist Church, Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, Richmond. Funeral service: Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Tuesday May 26, 2020, visitation 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m., with Pastor Cecil Chambers officiating. Interment in West Virginia. Online condolences at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

