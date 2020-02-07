HARRIS, James Jr., age 75, of Richmond, departed this life February 2, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Robin Harris; one son, Tony Harris; one sister, Catherine Cross (Bishop Richard Cross Sr.); two brothers, Glen (Mildred) and David (Hattie) Harris; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a daughter-in-law, Sasha Riley; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:15 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
