HARRIS, James Conway Sr., of Halifax, Va., passed away January 9, 2020. He was born in Halifax County on November 11, 1934, and was 85 years of age. He was the son of the late Samuel Hodnett "Buddy" Harris and the late Alice Wilborn Harris. He was married to Myra Jane Fackler Harris, who survives. He attended Berry Hill Presbyterian Church. Conway was drafted into the United States Army in 1955 and served during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he joined the Virginia National Guard, where he reached the rank of First Sergeant and retired in 1994. He was a true patriot with love for his country, his family and his friends. In Conway's working career he worked at Jack's Place, Centerville Dodge later Puckett Auto Sales and then Powell Funeral Home, where he excelled. He coached Halifax Dixie Youth Baseball for 28 years. Conway will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend who was known for his humility, caring nature, kindness, integrity, honesty and his endearing smile. James Conway Harris Sr. is survived by his wife, Myra Jane F. Harris of Halifax; his children, James Conway "Chip" Harris Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Richmond, Caroline Shelton Harris (Donald) of Glen Allen, Va., Samuel Craig Harris and wife, Blair, of Charlotte, Hope Harris Merricks and husband, Jason, of Danville; six grandchildren, Tyler Hunt, Chandler Harris, Alice and Sarah Merricks, Jane Conway Harris and Katherine Harris; siblings, Marshall B. Harris and wife, Teresa, of South Boston, Margaret Harris Harbin and husband, Charles, of York, S.C.; special sister-in-law, Beth Fackler Woods. He was preceded in death by siblings, William H. Harris and Charles T. Harris. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Betsy Soto, Rev. Jack Stewart and Rev. Dr. Roger Wilborne officiating. Burial to follow in Berry Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military rites. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home and other times at his home, 56 Snead Lane, Halifax, Va. For memorials please consider the Halifax County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 1891, Halifax, Va. 24558. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:30PM
6:00PM-8:30PM
Powell Funeral Home
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Powell Funeral Home Chapel
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
