HARRIS, Jerry Lee Sr., 53, of Ashland, left this earth on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lunceford; father, Carrol Harris; and twin brother, Garry Harris. Many knew Jerry as "Pops" and knew him to be a die-hard Pittsburg Steelers fan. He is survived by his sons, Chad (Krystin), Eddie (Denetta), B.J. (Shelley), Timothy (Rachel) and Patch; brothers, Frank Harris, Chuck Harris and Shawn Lunceford; stepfather, Max Lunceford; and numerous grandchildren who were the light of his life. He also leaves behind two of the most loyal friends anyone could ask for, Tracy and Joe Stalnaker. Online condolences may be registered on www.nelsenashland.com.

