HARRIS, John "Jack" Wesley, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan "Jo" Layton Harris; sons, Timothy W. Harris and Kevin D. Harris. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Keith D. Harris. Jack was born in Baltimore, Md., on August 8, 1930. He attended the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Baltimore. Jack worked for Southern States Cooperative, Black and Decker in Maryland and retired from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and playing cards. A viewing will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home, Chippenham Chapel, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial