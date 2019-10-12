HARRIS, John T. "Johnny," 83, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Eloise Harris; three children, John T. "Tommy" Harris III, Lois H. Witherow (Danny) and Robert W. Harris; two grandchildren, Eddie Jenkins (Faith) and Christopher Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Ella Jenkins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial