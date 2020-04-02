HARRIS, LaVERNE "TOYNETTE"

HARRIS, LaVerne "Toynette," 84, of Richmond, departed this life on March 26, 2020. She was a retired inspector with Philip Morris. She is survived by three sons, Charles and James Randolph and Bernard Randolph-Scott (Dawn); two daughters, Alice Gregory (William) and Donna Harris; devoted granddaughter, De'Shonte Ward; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

