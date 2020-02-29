HARRIS, MICHAEL

HARRIS, Michael Wayne, 59 years old, of Richmond, Va., passed away to be with the Lord Wednesday February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray Page Harris (Joe) and Lyndal Guyton Harris (Lynn). Survived by his twin daughters, Jami and Ashley Harris; sister, Lyndal "Page" Russell; and brother, Richard E. Harris (Rick); as well as a number of family and friends. Graveside service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, 12 noon at Oakland Baptist Cemetery, 2800 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065. Donations in lieu of flowers to Oakland Baptist Cemetery Church. Norman Funeral Home in Goochland is handling the arrangements.

