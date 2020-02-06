HARRIS, PATRICIA

HARRIS, Mrs. Patricia Gayle, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Solomon Harris. She is survived by a son, Shohn Scott; two sisters, Fern Cheek (Reginald) and Kimberly Scott (Kenny); one brother, Kenneth Scott Sr.; two aunts, Jean Herbert and Tanza Hutchinson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them, Sonya Conner; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Dr. Gary Banks officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
