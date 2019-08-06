HARRIS, Patricia S., 72, of Ashland, passed away on August 3, 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Willis Harris Sr.; mother, Nellie Mae Mines; father, Edgar Lewis Swearengin; son, Allen Harris; and daughter, Rebecca Davis. She attended college at Vanderbuilt University. Patricia spent 36 years as a saleswoman for Clayton Homes. She was baptized at Calvary Christian Church. Patricia is survived by her children, Dale Davis (Lisa), Travis Harris (Sara), Tammy Mocanu (Ervin), Angie Tolley (Billy), Judy Godwin (Russell), Glenn Harris (Kathy), Sheila Berry (Carl) and Archie Parks; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Larry Swearengin (Terry) and Joanne Jones (Donald). The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial