HARRIS, Rachel Goin, is now with her husband, Marshall, and with God. She passed away on November 11, 2019, from natural causes. Rachel was born in 1934, in Appomattox, Virginia, as one of 12 children of Dewitt and Alice Goin (two siblings, Joe and Nan, preceded her in death; she is survived by nine siblings, Kate, Hunter, Lester, Marshall, Mary, Barbara, Leon, Margaret and Steve). She was married to Marshall Harris for 66 years. Rachel is the mother of two sons, Talmadge and Peyton. She and Marshall lost their daughter, Pamela, when she was three years old. Although the Lord took Pam due to her frailty, they were blessed with two wonderful daughters-in-law, Clover and Susan; four remarkable grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Grace and Colin; and seven extraordinary great-grandchildren, Elena, David, Jolie, Eva, Jonatan, Zoe and Bennet; and numerous nieces and nephews. Completing our family tree, Rachel's three grandsons-in-law, Oscar Contreras, Victor Khoma and Jordan Greene, are all pretty terrific too. Rachel had a quiet strength of will. She was known for her unwavering faith in Jesus and love of her family and friends. Rachel took great joy in nature and was blessed with the ability to make anything green grow in her garden. She was a long-time member of West End Assembly of God, and she was an exemplary volunteer in a ministry that assisted special needs children. Rachel will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by those who knew her. Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home West, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, on Wednesday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at River of Life Community Church at 7700 Woodman Road, in Henrico, on Thursday, November 14, at 12 p.m. with a reception following. Rachel will then be reunited with her daughter, Pam; and husband, Marshall, at a graveside ceremony at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 130 King William Drive, in Williamsburg. (Williamsburg was a community that she and her husband dearly loved.) In lieu of flowers, a gift in her name to River of Life Community Church. Bennett Funeral Home is assisting her family in this phase of Rachel's life.View online memorial