HARRIS, Robert Thomas, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lilly Townes Harris; three brothers, Richard, William and Jack Harris; his sister, Dora M. Gray; and two beloved daughters, Gail Terrel and Sasha Morris. He proudly served in the Air Force where he retired after 20 years of service as Senior Master Sergeant. He was then employed by the Xerox Corporation for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he demonstrated his love for the Lord while serving in various callings. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Cindy Harris; son, Tony Keith Harris (Karlene); daughters, Audrey Lynn Harris and Tammie (Brett) Tingey; two sisters; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
