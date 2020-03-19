HARRIS, Ruth Walters, 90, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2020. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
