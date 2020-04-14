HARRIS-SCARBOROUGH, FRANCECSA

HARRIS-SCARBOROUGH, Francesca Monet, suddenly departed this life on April 9, 2020. She was born November 15, 1988, in Denver, Colorado. She was a 2007 graduate of Highland Springs High School, Highland Springs, Va. She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Tanya Graham; and maternal grandparents, Albert and Sarah Harris. She is survived by her birth father, Frankie Harris (Janet); devoted parents, Robert and Shirley Scarborough II; maternal grandmother, Carol Bohannan; grandparents, Lorenzo and Florence Burrell; three brothers, Robert Scarborough III, J'ean Lee Harris (Kristi), Austin Harris-Ward (Destiny); one sister, LaShara Foster (Arek); two nieces, Sa'Riyah Scarborough, Sadariah Ward; five nephews, Kamari Scarborough, Carter, Christopher and Cameron Harris and Arek Foster Jr.; two aunts, Joan Boyd (James) and Diane Ward (Maurice); and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, April 15, 3 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 12 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Glen Allen. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
